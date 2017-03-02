Cavs vs Celtics Recap: The Battle Of The East?

Last night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a showdown that went to the final moments of the fourth quarter. Fortunately for the Celtics, they came away with the 103-99 win, helping them close the gap between them and the No.1 ranked Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was a back and forth battle from start to finish that consisted of 24 lead changes and 19 ties. It was also the first night Deron Williams suited up in a Cavs uniform. Williams had a chance to be the hero and win the game, but could not deliver the lead-changing three in the final 10 seconds.

Notable Performers

Isaiah Thomas had a stellar game, leading the way with 31 points. Thomas did not do it alone though, as Jae Crowder chipped in with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The two put on a show that would outshine the James – Irving duo that accounted for 56 of the Cavs’ points. Throughout the game seemed to be a back and forth battle between arguably the two best point-guards in the game; Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving. Thomas was clearly the center of his team, but Irving’s ball handling skills were superior. These were on display during Irving’s game-tying layup in the fourth quarter. Although Thomas’s defense wasn’t the greatest, the Celtics seemed to feed off of his fast-paced movement down the court. The Celtics as a unit looked very poised and shifty, not hesitating to give the next man the ball if their shot was not there.

IT4 is 1st player with at least three 30-pt games vs Cavs in a single season since The Answer and D-Wade (2005-06). pic.twitter.com/95IIYBYh87 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2017

What’s Next?

The next time the two teams meet will be on April 5th at 8 p.m. It remains to be seen just how high the stakes will be come April. If Wednesday night was any indication, it’s sure to be a thriller.