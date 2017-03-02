Preview: UF Women’s Tennis Plays LSU and Texas A&M

With a record of 9-0, the UF women’s tennis team goes into a weekend where they’ll be playing two matches on the road. After their win against Stanford, the gators have won 163 games in a row and are looking to add two more to that record this weekend.

Team Growth

So far this season, head coach Roland Thornqvist has been impressed by his team and how they have improved. Thornqvist thinks very highly of his team, as he’s been witnessing the growth of their maturity level this season through their experiences. However, when it comes to playing in the SEC, Thornqvist thinks there is a certain type of pressure. Thornqvist though has no shortage of faith in his team, as they’re constantly preparing themselves properly for matches.

Thornqvist continues to explain that in addition to the team’s overall improvement, he is impressed with Ingrid Neel. Neel has been named Freshman of the Week for three consecutive weeks and is undoubtedly becoming an asset to the team.

While the team has a responsibility in preparing for the matches, Thornqvist expresses that one of his goals is to expand his coaching knowledge. He plans to do that by watching professional tennis to help his team improve even more.

According to FloridaGators.com, currently there are seven Gators in the National Singles Ranking and 4 Gator teams in the National Doubles Ranking.

Friday, March 3rd

On Friday, the Gators will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers. After a four game winning streak, LSU lost to Tulane 4-3 leaving them with a record of 7-2 going into this weekend. The match will start at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 5th

On Sunday, the Gators will face Texas A&M at noon. A&M is currently on a two game winning streak after a 4-3 victory against TCU, leaving them with a record of 8-3.