Tampa Bay Lightning Stays Busy On and Off the Ice

The Tampa Bay Lightning were active in both the NHL trade deadline and on the ice last night. Lightning’s goaltender Ben Bishop was traded to the Los Angeles Kings for Erik Cernak and the team beat the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime, 4-3.

The Trade

Ben Bishop has been traded for Erik Cernak and will now play for the Los Angeles Kings. Bishop is coming off with a career-best 2.06 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

However, Bishop’s injuries may have been a reason for his trade. His postseason was cut short and Andrei Vasilevskiy had to step in and play for his absence.

The lightning also traded forward Brian Boyle and Valterri Filpulla before Wednesday’s trade deadline. General manager of Tampa Bay Lightning Steve Yzerman said why the Lightning traded these men.

Report: Lightning trade Ben Bishop to Kings. https://t.co/FHmlDctXSb — NHL News and Trades (@NHLTweetsOnly) February 26, 2017

The Game

Carolina led the first period 2-1, outshooting Tampa Bay 18-4. But, Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov’s goal in the third gave Tampa a 3-2 lead.

Jay McClement then tied the game with 2:37 left on Carolina’s seventh short-handed goal of the season.

It was Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman who scored the game winning goal only 46 seconds into overtime. This was his second goal of the night.

Hedman talks about trying to play a game after losing three teammates in trade.

Hedman opens and closes the scoring in a big-time OT win tonight. #CARvsTBL 📝: https://t.co/dTFzsFfJmg pic.twitter.com/04BOCEIFEf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 2, 2017

Up Next

The Lightning will be back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes will play against the Arizona Coyotes tomorrow and on Sunday.