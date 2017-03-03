Gator Women’s Basketball Falls in 2nd Round of SEC Tournament to Texas A&M 67-48

The Gator women’s basketball team saw its season end Thursday night, falling in the second round of SEC Tournament to Texas A&M 67-48. The loss marks Florida’s third loss of the season to the Aggies, while also marking the third time the Gators have failed to score 50 points in a game. It also marks the last collegiate game in the historic career of Gator forward Ronni Williams and for Gator center Tyshara Fleming. Florida ends the season with a 15-16 record, while the Aggies improve to 20-10 on the season. In an emotional press conference after the game, Florida head coach Amanda Butler said she was proud of the way her team fought this year and of the leadership that Williams showed throughout the season.

Recap

Khaalia Hillsman led all scorers, putting up a big double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Aggies other main scorer, Danni Williams also showed up on the night, scoring 17 points. The SEC’s leader in assists, Curtyce Knox, did what she’s done all season, dishing out nine assists to go along nine points and four rebounds.

Williams led all scorers on the Gators, putting up 18 points and five rebounds in her Florida finale. Freshman guard Delicia Washington was the only other Gator to score in double figures, scoring 10 points. Williams’s fellow senior, Fleming, had six points and four rebounds in her last game as a Gator. After the game, the two seniors walked off the court together for the last time as Gator teammates. Williams called it “a blessing” to have been able to play with this team.

Sisters for life pic.twitter.com/mYqZlMMDmR — Gators WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) March 3, 2017

First Half

Florida jumped out to their first lead of the game mid-way through the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 19-11 lead. Washington and Haley Lorenzen each had four points during the run.

The two teams entered half-time with Florida leading 21-18 in a low-scoring affair. The Gators held the Aggies to just 23% shooting from the field in the first half, while Florida was able to connect on 45% of their shots in the first 20 minutes. At the break, Washington led all scorers with eight points.

Second Half

The Aggies used a big third quarter to create a distance that the Gators just couldn’t overcome. After Florida took a 27-20 lead to start the third quarter, Texas A&M closed the quarter on a 22-7 run to take a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Despite Williams and the Gators’ best efforts to keep their season alive, the Aggies simply continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Florida 25-14 in the final quarter.

Texas A&M’s big second half was sparked by Hillsman, who scored 18 points in the half for the Aggies. Overall, the Aggies shot 61.5% from the field in the second half, a very efficient number that made it hard for Florida to stay in the game. It didn’t help that the Gators shot just 34 percent from the field in the half as well. Additionally, the Gators failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time this season, going 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

#Gators drop a tough one tonight, Final Score from Greenville: pic.twitter.com/Pk63plGN8Z — Gators WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) March 3, 2017

Looking Forward

The Gators will turn their attention towards the off-season and the 2017-18 season where a highly ranked recruiting class will come to campus. The Aggies meanwhile move on in the SEC Tournament and they will likely be an NCAA Tournament team as well.