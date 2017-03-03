NFL Combine Begins

The NFL Combine will really start to crank up today. While much of the media, interviews, meetings and medical examinations already took place, it is time for over 300 college prospects to fight to be chosen by one of 32 teams. Players will be divided depending on their positions and will be designated to different tasks each day.

Beginning today, special teams players, offensive lineman, and running backs will begin their on-field workouts. Following this, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends will take the field on Saturday. Then on Sunday, defensive lineman and linebackers will gear up for their tests. And finally, on Monday, the defensive backs will have their skill training and tests. The tests include: coveted 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, 3-cone drill, and shuttle run.

#NFLCombine 📺 Schedule Which position groups are you most looking forward to seeing? pic.twitter.com/nJ8yETdPxp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 2, 2017

Every single move that these players make will be evaluated. This goes all the way from how they can talk to the media to how much weight they can lift on a bar. Players will have the opportunity to sit down and interview with teams about what they see in their future and how they will impact different teams.

Florida Gators

The Gators have eight players that were invited to this years NFL Combine:

Bryan Cox- Defensive Line Jarrad Davis- Linebacker Marcus Maye- Defensive Back Alex Anzalone-Linebacker Caleb Brantley-Defensive Line David Sharpe- Offensive Line Teez Tabor-Cornerback Quincy Wilson-Cornerback

Jarrad Davis, who is one of the top linebackers in this year’s class, will sit out of the drill proportion of the combine. Additionally, Tabor and Wilson are two of the other Gators among potential first round draft picks. The University of Florida ties for the fourth in the league with eight players invited.

Top Five Draft Picks and Prospects

Cleveland Browns- The Cleveland Browns are really looking at two guys: Myles Garrett (Texas A & M) and Jonathan Allen (Alabama). Myles Garrett is the go-to if he is healthy. He has the ability to disrupt the quarterback on any given play which is what any team wants. He is a very big and strong defensive end where Allen is also very strong, but not quite as big. San Francisco 49ers- Although the 49ers have no quarterback, they will most likely choose whoever the Browns don’t take between Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen. Both of these guys are going to have a great impact on any NFL team. They both disrupt the quarterback and make big plays when they need to. Jonathan Allen can be put on the inside, but Mike Mayock, analyst for the NFL network, says that Allen can dominate the outside, but will most likely be getting paid disrupting the inside. Chicago Bears-The Chicago Bears really hurt last year due to many different things but they lack at quarterback. Jay Cutler is finishing up his career so the Bears will look to fill his spot. The Bears could benefit heavily from Jonathan Allen and will look to him if he isn’t taken. But if Allen is taken, they may go with Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky was very dominant at North Carolina and is probably the best all around NFL ready quarterback. Jacksonville Jaguars- The Jags need to get someone to help them get off the slump. They drafted Blake Bortles a few years ago in hopes to get this franchise going, but haven’t done much in the past few years. A very viable option for the Jaguars could be Leonard Fournette. This may be too high of a pick for a running back, but the Dallas Cowboys did it with Ezekiel Elliott and Fournette is a power house like Elliott. Another legitimate threat could be Jamal Adams who was teammates with Fournette at LSU. Adams is one of the best safeties in the draft and could help the Jaguars on the defensive side of things. Tennessee Titans- The Titans received this pick from the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans have two draft picks in the first round which they need to use to their advantage. They have the fifth and 18th picks in the opening round. The Titans lack at wide receivers and secondary and the draft is very secondary heavy this year. They could either get Malik Hooker or Jamal Adams as their fifth pick and then get a corner as the 18th pick. The cornerback class has a lot of depth so even if Sidney Jones and Marshon Lattimore are taken they can get the speed of Teez Tabor, Quincy Wilson or Marlon Humphrey. If they want a wide receiver they will have the opportunity to grab John Ross, Mike Williams or Corey Davis.

The NFL combine brings out competitions between the best college prospects as their are hundreds of people evaluating everything they do. The combine really shows who has tenacity and who will do well in front of the media. Tune into the NFL Network this week to catch the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.