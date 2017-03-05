Gators Clinch Series Win Over Columbia

The No. 2 Florida Gators clinched their third straight series win to start the season, beating Columbia on Saturday 7-2. A four-run seventh inning anchored the win for UF after the Lions closely contested the Gators for six innings. Florida now is 9-2 on the season.

#GatorsWIN 7-2! Rubio finishes it off and the #Gators improve to 9-2 on the season. pic.twitter.com/mX7zAbjB0F — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 5, 2017

Singer Good, Not Great

Pitcher Brady Singer has seen better days in orange and blue. The sophomore only gave up one earned run, but allowed eight hits in just 5.1 innings pitched. He had trouble locating his breaking pitch early, resulting in favorable situations for Columbia’s hitters. Singer finished with 96 pitches in the afternoon.

Andrew Baker, Tyler Dyson, Nick Horvath, and Frank Rubio would all contribute to 3.2 innings of shutout ball. Collectively, they only allowed three hits and struck out five.

Offense Comes Alive Late

The Lions would get on the board first in the third inning. Randell Kanemaru would double down the left field line, scoring Ben Porter. That run would be Columbia’s first of the season.

The Gators would answer with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead 2-1, but the Lions would tie it at two in the sixth. The seventh inning was pure magic for Florida.

The first run came off a scary scene at McKethan Stadium. JJ Schwarz hit a liner back to the pitcher, striking Zach Bahm in the face and the ball evidently went past the first baseman. Play stopped as Columbia did not have a pitcher warming up and Bahm would walk to the Gator locker room to be further evaluated.

After than incident, Mike Rivera roped one to deep center for a triple that scored Schwarz and the flood gates would open. A single from Mark Kolozsvary and walk from Horvath would score two more runs and the Gators would add another one in the eighth.

#TwoOutRally in the 7th!#Gators get 4 runs, highlighted by this triple from speedster Mike Rivera. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/7sd2ocWjU9 pic.twitter.com/OuzRc8KZNi — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 4, 2017

Going for the Sweep

Florida look to sweep Columbia on Sunday behind the arm of Jackson Kowar. First pitch is at 1 p.m.