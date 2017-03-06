Florida Sweeps Columbia Over the Weekend

The No. 2 Florida Gators sweep another weekend series, this time against the Columbia Lions. The offense got four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to gain the comfortable lead. Jackson Kowar added another one in the win column, improving to 3-0 on the year.

Final score was 8-4.

Patient Offense

The Gators were not able to get runs across the board until the sixth inning. Once Florida got their first run, they couldn’t stop crossing the plate.

They finished with 12 walks on the day, three of them from cleanup batter JJ Schwarz. A combination of walks, hit-by-pitches, wild pitches, and timely hitting gave Florida the lead and they did not give up.

Eight runs on just seven hits is an efficient stat line for the orange and blue.

Quality from Kowar

Pitcher Jackson Kowar provided seven strong innings for the Gators. He finished with 89 pitches, four strikeouts, and only allowed five hits. Two of his three runs allowed came from a home run from AJ DiFillipo.

Nick Horvath and Tyler Dyson came in the eight and ninth respectively to shut down the door on this series.

Coming Up

Florida will embark on their last non-conference week of the season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they will play FGCU away one night and at home in the other. Then during the weekend, they welcome in the Seton Hall Pirates before SEC play starts.