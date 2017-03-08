Saints March to FCSAA Region 8 State Tournament

The Santa Fe Saints (18-10) march in to Ocala, FL as they prepare themselves for the Region 8 State Tournament. The Saints are coming off as the Mid-Florida Conference champions for the first time since 2010-2011 season and are led by Mid-Florida Conference Coach of the Year Chanda Stebbins. They look to keep their momentum going as they take the stage to hopefully become Region 8 State Champions.

Your 2016-17 Mid-Florida Conference Champion Santa Fe Saints women's basketball. #SicEmSaints pic.twitter.com/gMZM4CYE83 — Santa Fe Saints (@SF_Athletics) February 23, 2017

Experienced Saints

The Saints came into this season with a large number of returners as they have nine sophomores on the roster. It may seem a bit confusing but a sophomore is the most experienced player you have at the Junior college level. This translates to experience that has come in handy for the Saints which Coach Stebbins believes is their biggest reason for success.

Arianna’s Success

The Saints not only led by Stebbins, but also have the Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year Arianna Emanuel-Wright on the roster. Emanuel-Wright has been an absolute monster averaging 20.2 points, 6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2 steals. Though, according to Stebbins what she really brings to the team is her composure in hitting clutch shots.

Upcoming

Well the Saints will be hoping to win the FCSAA Region 8 State Tournament in Ocala, FL this week. The tournament runs from March 8-11, 2017 at the College of Central Florida gym. The tournament consists of eight different teams who will battle it out for the title of champion.