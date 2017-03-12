Home / College Basketball / Florida Gators Receive No. 4 Seed and Will Take on ETSU on Thursday in Orlando
Feb 4, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Mike White smiles as he does the gator chomp after they beat the Kentucky Wildcats at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida Gators defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators Receive No. 4 Seed and Will Take on ETSU on Thursday in Orlando

Jake Winderman March 12, 2017 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Men's Basketball, Gator Sports, NCAA Tournament 2,071 Views

The Florida Gators are a #4 seed for the first time since 2005, and will be taking on the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Buccaneers in Orlando on Thursday. This is the Buccaneers’ first NCAA Tournament birth since the 2009-2010 season. ETSU took down UNC-Greensboro this past Monday, 79-74, to win the Southern Conference championship.

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

History

UF has taken on ETSU four times in program history and have gone 4-0 vs. the Bucs. The last match-up between the two teams was in 1980, when Florida took down East Tennessee State University, 72-54. The Gators have an average margin of victory of 13.3 points against the Buccaneers.

When and Where?

The game will be on Thursday in Orlando, but a time is not set as of yet. The winner of UF and ETSU’s game will take on the winner of Virginia and UNC-Wilmington. The No. 1 overall seed in Florida’s East Region are the Villanova Wildcats, last year’s national champions.

Tags

About Jake Winderman

Check Also

Gator Gymnastics

No. 3 Gator Gymnastics Defeat No. 22 West Virginia

The third ranked Florida gymnastics team had its final meet of the regular season Friday …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties