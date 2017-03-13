Gators Men’s Track Makes History, Finishes Second At Indoor Championship

The Florida Gators men’s indoor track team finished second place at the NCAA Indoor Track Championship over the weekend. The Gators made history in the process. This becomes the 18th time the Gators men’s indoor track team finished in the top 2 since 2003. No other program in the country has secured more top 2 finishes in that time span.

Top-2 Finishes at #NCAATF Championships Since 2003 🐊🐊 – 1️⃣8️⃣

Arkansas – 9

Oregon – 8

Texas A&M – 7#GoGators pic.twitter.com/EdmRrK6ahR — Gators T & F and XC (@GatorsTF) March 12, 2017

Holloway Captures Hurdles Title

Freshman Grant Holloway won the NCAA title in the 60 hurdle in historic fashion. This is Florida’s second national championship in the 60 hurdle. This the program’s first since Eddie Lovett won it back in 2013. With the win, Florida now becomes the only program in the country claiming multiple national championships in the 60, 110, and 400 hurdle. Holloway ran the 60 hurdle in 7.58 seconds to capture the title. This tied the fastest time by a freshman in the final round of the event. The original record was set by Arkansas hurdler Omar McLeod in 2014. Holloway became the second freshman to win the national championship in the 60 hurdle, the first being McLeod.

Bates Jumps into Gator Track History

Junior KeAndre Bates’ performance in College Station secured his place in Florida Gators track history. Bates claimed his first individual national championship in the long jump Friday. This is the program’s third national championship in the long jump. He followed that up the next day by finishing second in the triple jump. His jump measured 16.62 meters. Bates became the fourth Gator in program history to finish in the top 2 in both horizontal jump events.

What’s Next?

The Gator men’s track team will look to build on their historic performance this weekend. The team will take part in the Black and Gold Challenge at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. The event will take start Friday and end Saturday. This will be the first event of the outdoor season for the Gators.