No. 3 Florida Gators Clinch The Series Over No.24 Missouri

The third ranked Florida softball team finally opened up SEC play on Saturday as they took on 24th ranked Missouri in Gainesville. The Gators won the series during Sunday night’s 1-0 win, and will look to sweep the Tigers on Monday night.

Saturday

The Gators opened SEC play with a 6-0 victory over Missouri on Saturday. Florida was able to produce its NCAA leading 14th shutout of the season in the win. Delanie Gourley had her third complete-game one-hitter, recording 10 strikeouts with only one walk.

Amanda Lorenz set the tone for the Gators lineup going 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and walk.

Sunday

The team clinched the series over Missouri with a 1-0 victory in Game Two. Gator pitcher Kelly Barnhill allowed just three hits while striking out 12 to get the win in the circle. Florida has now thrown 15 shutouts in just 22 games.

Again it was Amanda Lorenz that led the Gators at the plate, as she had two of Florida’s five hits on the day and she scored the only run of the game on Jaimie Hoover’s RBI.

We grab the series over Missouri behind an amazing performance from Kelly Barnhill in the circle, she caught up with ESPNU postgame! pic.twitter.com/n5dNYHNHVg — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 13, 2017

Up Next

The final game of the series is set for Monday at 7 p.m. To watch the game tune in to the SEC Network.