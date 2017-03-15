Doug Nussmeier Talks Gator Quarterbacks, Offense

The Florida Gator offensive performance last season could be described as lethargic. The Gators ranked 116th in total offense last season. Questionable offensive line and quarterback play, mixed in with injuries, factored into how the offense underperformed last season.

And after the Gators announced 2016 starting quarterback Luke Del Rio would miss spring football after surgery on his throwing shoulder, the focus now is on the quarterback position.

Gator quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier has the task of improving the offense for this upcoming season.

Quarterback

Luke Del Rio was the starting quarterback last season before suffering a shoulder injury against Arkansas that kept him out the rest of the year. Backup quarterback Austin Appleby came in for the rest of the season, and the offense didn’t look much better.

Now, the Gators are looking to their redshirt freshman quarterbacks to right the ship.

Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask have been splitting reps this Spring with Del Rio out, and while both look good, there is still room for improvement.

Nussmeier says Franks has more confidence and has improved in the passing game, but when asked what he had to improve, Nussmeier said everything.

On Trask, Nussmeier praises his deadly accuracy, but says that he needs to get more reps.

Kyle Trask @ktrask9 with a touchdown-like pass to Josh Hammond @J_Hommond10 during spring ball #Gators pic.twitter.com/XnPq8XUUlC — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) March 14, 2017

With Del Rio out, reps are exactly what these young quarterbacks are going to get.

Offense

This is the third year for the Gators in Nussmeier’s offense. Nussmeier says now that the Gators have experience in the offense, the players are starting to fit in well into the system.

But with that being said, there are improvements to be made. Nussmeier notes that the most important improvement needs to be made in the redzone.

The offense will look to improve on its ranking from last season, with players and coaches needing to perform better.