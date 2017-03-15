Florida Golf Prepped for Schenkel Invitational

The Florida Gator men’s golf team is heading to Georgia this weekend to compete in the Schenkel Invitational. The Gators are hoping for a better result after last week’s performance in the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

Lost in Las Vegas

Head coach JC Deacon mentioned earlier this week that his team got a bit selfish last week in Vegas. Florida finished a combined 303 during Round 2 and because of it, they could not recover.

At the end of the tournament, the Gators finished in 9th place. They were +20 and 31 strokes out of first place.

Time to Recuperate

Deacon recently mentioned the team had to look at themselves in the mirror and re-evaluate their approach. The third-year head coach wants his team to look out for each other and not worry about individual scores.

Luckily for the Gators the Schenkel Invitational plays similar to Mark Bostick Golf Course, the same course Florida practices in all year in Gainesville.

The Schenkel Invitational starts Friday morning.