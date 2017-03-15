Florida’s Focus Completely on ETSU in Win or Go Home Scenario

On Wednesday afternoon, Mike White, Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry and Devin Robinson spoke to the media about their upcoming matchup with ETSU on Thursday in Orlando at 3:10 p.m. While many factors surround the game including Mike White’s first trip as a head coach to the tournament, the team’s home-court advantage and other supplemental additives, the main focus of the press conference was about how important it was to validate their season with a win.
Mike White’s Comments
- White previewed ETSU’s roster and ability.
- White talked about Steve Forbes’ staff and roster and Thursday’s contest will be like an SEC game.
- White talked about his first time back at the NCAA Tournament in a long time.
- White discussed the team’s home-team advantage, but how they must not let it get to their heads.
- White summarized his experience in the NCAA Tournament as a player and the famous loss to Valpo.
Canyon Barry’s Comments
- Canyon Barry discussed the home-court advantage.
- Barry summarized what went wrong against Vanderbilt, and how they can’t discount the scouting report again in their next game vs. ETSU.
- Barry talked about how he needs to be more aggressive offensively in the team’s upcoming game.
- Barry discussed how happy he is to be in the NCAA Tournament and what it means to Florida.
Devin Robinson’s Comments
- Robinson discussed what Jason Williams said to the team on Wednesday.
- Robinson talked about the team’s meeting after the Vanderbilt loss to try and regroup as a unit.
- Robinson explained why the team needs to come out aggressively on defense against the Bucs.
- Robinson once again talked about regrouping as a squad.
Kasey Hill’s Comments
- Hill discussed his first NCAA Tournament as a freshman.
- Hill talked about what he learned from Scottie Wilbekin when he backed him up as a point guard in the NCAA Tournament.
Thursday afternoon’s game tips off at 3:10 p.m. on TruTV following the conclusion of the Virginia-UNC-Wilmington game at 12:40 p.m. Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn are on the call.