No.1 Florida Takes Down No.2 Ohio State

The top ranked Florida Women’s Tennis team took down the No. 2 Ohio State team in the USTA College MatchDay.

The Gators’ double’s play gave the team an early edge, as Florida captured wins on courts one and three to earn the first points in the doubles matches.

During singles play, Anna Danilina, Josie Kuhlman, and Ingrid Neel all won the first sets of their singles matches respectively. Once things moved into the second sets, things shifted quiet a bit. Kourtney Keegan won her first set but Ohio State took the opening sets on the two remaining courts.

Neel was the first to finish her match, 6-2;6-3, making it her fifth match-point and her eighth consecutive singles match, which gave Florida a 2-0 lead.

Danilina followed afterwards with a 6-2, 7-5 victory which put the Gators up 3-0 and just one win away in the dual match.

Belinda Woolcock then dropped her match though, 3-6 and 1-6, to top-ranked Francesca Di Lorenzo which shifted the momentum away from Florida.

However, Keegan stepped up to win the last match and her ninth singles win, clinching the dual match decision for the Gators.

Up Next

Next up for the Gators is a home matchup on Friday against Georgia. Start time from Gainesville is set for 5 p.m.