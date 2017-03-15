No.19 Florida Women’s Swimming and Diving Heads to NCAA Championships

It’s finally the end of the collegiate swim season. The Florida women’s swimming and diving team will wrap up competition this week in Indianapolis. On each day of competition, prelims will be in the morning and then finals will follow later on. Eight swimmers and two divers have qualified for the national meet. UF was invited to compete in nine events individually and one relay. Some of the swimmers had the option to swim in events where they weren’t invited to because they had achieved the standard.

NCAA women's swimming/diving championships are just 1 of 4 major events dt this weekend. Add in St. Patrick's day & it will be a wild time! pic.twitter.com/ZokRG98IRX — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) March 15, 2017

Who’s competing?

The following have qualified for individual events for the Gators

Emma Ball– 100 back (seeded 29th), 50 free (optional) (seeded 61st)

Hannah Burns– 400 IM (seeded 26th), 200 IM (optional) (seeded 79th), 200 breast (optional)(seeded 62nd)

Savanna Faulconer– 500 free (seeded 33rd), 500 IM (seeded 17th), 200 breast (optional) (seeded 64th)

Kelly Fertel– 200 IM (seeded 37th), 400 IM (seeded 19th), 200 breast (optional) (seeded 63rd)

Autumn Finke– 1650 free (seeded 25th), 500 free (optional) (seeded 59th)

Brooke Madden– 1-meter dive

Kay Sargent– 400 IM (seeded 39th), 200 fly (optional)(seeded 50th)

Sydney Sell– 200 back (seeded 29th), 100 back (optional)(seeded 56th), 200 IM (optional) (seeded 85th)

Teya Syskakis– 3-meter dive

Alyssa Yambor-Maul– 200 fly (seeded 18th), 100 back (optional)(seeded 64th)

Amelia Maughan and Sherridon Dressel will only swim on relays. While Kelsey Dambacher will be a 200 free alternate for the Gators.

It's not a Florida practice if you don't break to take photos with some hardware. 😆🏆 #Gators pic.twitter.com/vGoNf868li — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) March 10, 2017

Florida’s Burns, Finke, Maughan, and Yambor-Maul are the one’s who’ve all had NCAA experience, however, the rest will compete in their first NCAA championship meet.

For the list of invited swimmers for each school the UF freshmen, Emma Ball, Savanna Faulconer, Kelly Fertel, and Kay Sargeant are tied with California and Georgia for the second highest number of rookies at the meet out of 62 teams.

The Gators will open up competition today starting with the 800 free relay. Competition will go all the way until Saturday.

Where to watch?

Each day of the preliminary competition will be streamed on IUPUIJags.com. The finals on Friday and Saturday will be on ESPN3.