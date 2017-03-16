Home / College Basketball / NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga – South Dakota State Preview
March 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the Saint Mary's Gaels in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andres Jimenez March 16, 2017 College Basketball, NCAA Tournament 134 Views

The Gonzaga Bulldogs were selected number one overall in the West region and will face the 16-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Gonzaga

The Bulldogs have an overall record of 32-1 with their only loss being to BYU.

Nigel Williams-Goss is standing out for the team leading the Bulldogs in points, assists, steals, and is second in rebounds.

Leading the team in rebounds is Przemek Karnowski who is also one of their top blockers and is second in points. As a team, the Bulldogs score an average of 84.6 points, grab 40.3 rebounds, and dish 16 assists per game.

South Dakota State

For the Jackrabbits, they went 18-16 overall and finished on a six game win streak.

Mike Daum is leading the team in points and rebounds while being second in blocks. Reed Tellinghulsen is the top blocker and is also second in steals and points. The leader in assists for the team is Tevin King.

The Jackrabbits average 77.6 points, 35 rebounds, and 13.3 assists a game.

Game

Tip-off for the game is set at 2PM on March 16 and will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

