Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks Are Now Dancing In The Sweet 16

Jennifer Stehlin March 20, 2017 Basketball, College Basketball, NCAA Tournament, SEC 16 Views

The South Carolina Gamecock are continuing their march to the Sweet Sixteen in New York City after upsetting the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils 88-81 yesterday. This is the Gamecocks first time in the Sweet Sixteen since 1973. It has taken South Carolina 44 years to win a tournament game, and now they have two under their belt.

SEC player of the year Sindarius Thornwell stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He was one of five South Carolina players in double figures. Looking forward, Thornwell says it’s going to be tough facing off against Baylor but he has faith in his team and coach staff that they will be able to focus on the game to come.

 

South Carolina’s Head Coach, Frank Martin, says that while there is still more work to be done, he couldn’t be more proud of his team and what they have accomplished. Martin says their key to success in the second half was attacking the rim and capitalizing on Duke’s foul trouble. Ending the second half, the Gamecocks shot 71% and only missed eight shots.

Mar 19, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) and forward Chris Silva (30) celebrates with head coach Frank Martin after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

South Carolina will join Florida, Wisconsin, and Baylor in New York City. The Gamecocks will now take on third-seeded Baylor (27-7) in the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden next Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:29 p.m.

