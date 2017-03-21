Premier League Recap: Man City tie Liverpool, Arsenal Fall to West Brom

James Milner (51′ PEN)

Recap

This match-up of two top-four teams lived up to the hype, providing everything from great saves and passes to penalties and late-game drama. Ultimately, City was able to pull out a draw at the Etihad Stadium after falling earlier in the season to Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield. After the game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called the match one of the proudest moments of his career.

While City won the possession battle (59%-41%) as they usually do, Liverpool almost took the lead at the 23rd minute. Sadio Mane beat Nicolas Otamendi for pace on the left wing on a counter attack. He had the one-on-one with City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, but as Mane went to shoot, his foot clipped the leg of Otamendi. The result was a weak half-shot and half-hearted penalty claim, but City were able to avoid going down.

They weren’t so lucky six minutes after half-time.

James Milner sends the #LFC supporters into a frenzy pic.twitter.com/bS0jbtuF1q — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 19, 2017

Roberto Firmino found space in the box to receive a lobbed-ball in, but was fouled by a high boot from Gael Clichy before he could get the shot off. James Milner stepped in and slotted the penalty home against his former team, giving Liverpool the 1-0 lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a chance to double their lead, but Caballero made a fine save after a Coutinho lobbed through ball left Firmino one-on-one.

Shortly after, at the 69th minute, Sergio Aguero’s 25th goal of the season in all competitions tied the game up.

Fernandinho moved the play out to the right wing where Kevin De Bruyne had some space. He saw Aguero making a run in the box, and played an inch-perfect low cross. The pass just made it past the outstretched leg of Ragnar Klavan, and Aguero finished first-time to lift the mood at the Etihad.

Each team had a chance to take the lead in the late stages of the match, but Adam Lallana had a horrendous miss, all alone from six yards out. At the 91st minute, De Bruyne found Aguero again with another cross, but his volley from the edge of the six yard box skied over the cross bar.

Lallana NOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/b9PNbzTgG0 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 19, 2017

The draw means that City remain in third place with 57 points and Liverpool in fourth with 56. City do have a game in hand on the Reds though, and Manchester United, currently in fifth, are now just four points back of that last Champions League spot with two games in hand.