Former FSU Star Myron Rolle to Attend Harvard

Many former NFL players have made comments about the game today being too violent, but very few have taken action. That is not the case for former FSU and former NFL player, Myron Rolle.

Friday, Harvard accepted Rolle into its neurosurgery residency program in Boston. He will be practicing at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Rolle is very passionate about reducing the concussions that take place in football and plans to take action. Rolle also plans to pioneer the way for other African American neurosurgeons. He attributed his opportunities in the medical field to Dr. Ben Carson.

Background

Rolle has never flown under the radar when it comes to his intelligence. Even as the Rivals.com five-star and No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2006 class, Rolle never hid his desire to attend medical school one day.

Despite being named to the 2006 Freshman All-American team and the AP third-team All-American selection, Rolle’s academic success eclipsed his athletic career. It took him only two-and-a-half years to earn his bachelor’s degree in exercise science. While juggling football and school, Rolle still managed a 3.75 GPA. As if that was not impressive enough, he became one of 32 students to receive the Rhodes Scholarship. As a result, Rolle spent 2009-10 at Oxford University in which he earned a master’s of science in medical anthropology.

Following his time at Oxford, he was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. After a short-lived NFL career that ended in 2013, Rolle decided to go back to Tallahassee to attend Florida State’s College of Medicine.