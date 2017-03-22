Home / College Basketball / NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16

NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16

Ingrid Ochoa-Odon March 22, 2017

The Sweet 16 has been set for NCAA Women’s basketball tournament, with the third round scheduled to begin on Friday.

Lexington Regional

The No. 1 seed Notre Dame will take on the No.5 Ohio State, while No.2 Stanford will play against No.3 Texas on Friday following the first game.

Oklahoma City Regional

No. 2 seed Mississippi State will take on No. 3 Washington at 7 p.m. on Friday. This will be the third time that Mississippi State advances to the Sweet 16 in program history, and second straight season under Coach Vic Schaefer.

No. 1 Baylor will take on No.4 Louisville at 9:30 p.m. after the MSU vs. Washington game.

Bridgeport Regional

No. 3 Maryland will face No. 11 Oregon on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Oregon knocked out No. 2 seed Duke in the second round of the tournament. The Ducks are a freshman-led team that has been playing fearlessly. Meanwhile, Maryland is led by seniors Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

It’s no surprise that No. 1 seed UConn is still in the tournament, looking for their 12th national championship and fifth in a row. The Huskies shot 62.3 percent from the field during Monday night’s victory over Syracuse.

Connecticut will be taking on No.4 seed UCLA on Saturday.

Stockton Regional

No. 1 South Carolina will take on No. 12 Quinnipiac on Saturday. The Gamecocks will be without Alaina Coastes, and Allisha Gray is still listed as probable after getting injured in the second round of the tournament.

This is the third NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bobcats and the first Sweet 16 for the school.

No. 2 Oregon State will play No. 3 Florida State on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. Oregon State is back in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. The team will hope to get back to the Final Four for the second time again but the Seminoles won’t make it easy. Florida State is back in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row.

