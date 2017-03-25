Gators Clinch Series Win over LSU

Following their first SEC win on Friday night, the Florida Gators beat the LSU Tigers again on Saturday to clinch their first SEC series win of the season. The Gator offense showed up on Saturday to complement an excellent performance on the mound by sophomore Brady Singer. Final score, 8-1.

Singer Saturday

Coming into the start, Singer’s longest start of his career was 7.2 innings. He passed that total by going the complete nine innings to get the Gators the series win. Singer finished with four strikeouts and was able to keep the Tiger offense off-balance all game with great speed on his fastball and superior placement of his slider.

Robertson goes down swinging again. Both of Singer's strikeouts have been against him. #Gators #UFMSR pic.twitter.com/q7TNucFxOT — Fernando Juncadella (@FJuncadella) March 25, 2017

LSU’s Josh Smith drove in the only run by grounding out to second base and scoring Antoine Duplantis. Coach Kevin O’Sullivan did have guys throwing in the bullpen in the ninth just in case, but Singer stayed in there and finished the game.

Singer’s final stats:

9 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 109 PC

Offense Comes Alive

The Gators only mustered one run last night against Tiger pitcher, Alex Lange. On Saturday, they had another tough task in Jared Poche’. The lefty entered the start with only one earned run all season. Florida would score four runs while he was on the mound, three of them were earned.

The 4-7 hitters stepped up today and drove in seven runs.

JJ Schwarz: 2-5, 1 RBI, 3 R

Nelson Maldonado: 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R

Mike Rivera: 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Christian Hicks: 1-3, 2 RBI

Each hitter finished with a double.

#Gators pouring it on #LSU right now. Back to back RBIs from Rivera and Hicks. 8-1 in the B8. #UFMSR — Fernando Juncadella (@FJuncadella) March 25, 2017

One thing that Gators have been doing well all season is getting the leadoff batter on. What changed today was they were able to bring the runner on home. UF got a run across in four straight innings at one point and opened the flood gates in the eighth for three runs.

#Gators clinch the series win with a 8-1 win over LSU. Sully's thoughts… https://t.co/wulgd01Pel — Fernando Juncadella (@FJuncadella) March 25, 2017

Sweep Sunday

Florida will be going for the sweep against LSU on Sunday at 1 p.m. The pitching matchup is between Jackson Kowar and Eric Walker.