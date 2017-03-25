Gator Baseball Wins Pitching Duel With LSU To Take First Game Of Series

It was battle of the Alex’s on the mound Friday night at McKethan Stadium in Gainesville. Florida’s ace Alex Faedo faced off against LSU’s Alex Lange in Florida’s home SEC opener and Faedo picked up the win in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel. The two starting pitchers dazzled fans and scouts with their stuff, both throwing over 100 pitches in the game. Faedo pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. For the Tigers, Lange threw a complete game, tossing eight innings and allowing a run on six hits.

#FaedoFriday for the #gators match up with LSU tonight. — Alex Puller (@AlexPuller) March 24, 2017

The pitching duel held the game scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Deacon Liput hit a double for the Gators to get his second hit of the night. Jonathan India’s sacrifice bunt moved Liput to third and JJ Schwarz hit a sacrifice fly to plate Liput with what would turn out to be the only run of the game.

The bottom on the eighth looked promising for the Gators. Liput singled to lead off the inning. Next, Lange walked India and Schwarz was up with two on and two out. A phenomenal diving catch by LSU’s Greg Deichmann robbed the Gators of another scoring opportunity.

OH MY! Look at that grab by @Greg_D07! pic.twitter.com/9tyF8EU17A — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 25, 2017

Liput had a big day for the Gators going 3 for 4 with the only run of the game and a stolen base. But, the most impressive part of the game was the pitching. Florida pitchers held the Tigers scoreless and freshman Tyler Dyson got his second save after retiring the Tigers in the ninth inning.

Next up, the second game of the series is set for Saturday. Brady Singer will be on the mound for the Gators and you can hear the game live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF starting at 2:55 pm.