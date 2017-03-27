Gator Baseball Loses Series Finale To LSU

The Gator baseball team (16-9, 2-4 SEC) had a comfortable lead on the LSU Tigers (18-7 4-2 SEC) on Sunday and it looked like they would complete a series sweep.

But in the end, the LSU bats woke up as the Tigers scored eight runs over the last two innings to beat Florida 10-6 to salvage one game of the three game series in Gainesville.

Jackson Kowar started for the Gators on the mound Sunday and while not sharp, he did only give up two runs while striking out three in 5.2 innings of work.

Gators take the early lead

The bats began to come alive for the Gators in the third inning. Ryan Larson and Nick Horvath led off with singles. Deacon Liput flied out but that advanced Larson to third. On a 2-0 count, Horvath stole second and LSU’s catcher Michael Papierski threw the ball into centerfield, allowing Larson to score for the first run of the game.

In the fourth inning, Nelson Maldanado’s solo homer gave the Gators a 2-0 lead; it was his first home run of the season.

BUH-BYE Nelly with his first homer of the season and #Gators take a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/kntirGhS8L — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 26, 2017

In the fifth inning, the Gators chased LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker. Christian Hicks hit a pop-up blooper to shallow center field to get on base. Larson reached on a four-pitch walk and advanced to second on Nick Horvath’s first sacrifice bunt of the season. With one out and runners on second and third, LSU intentionally walked Liput. After Dalton Guthrie struck out, JJ Schwarz walked to force home a run and the Jonathan India hit a two run single to give the Gators a 5-0 lead.

LSU sends some players into the bullpen. The #Gators have bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth with two outs. Schwarz up to bat. — Kara Spierto (@kara_spierto) March 26, 2017

In the sixth inning, Michael Byrne came on the mound for the Gators with bases loaded and two outs. Tiger designated hitter Beau Jordan managed to bloop a single into left center to knock in LSU’s first two runs of the game. In the seventh inning the Gators would score their final run of the game. Nick Horvath reached on a four-pitch walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Schwarz.

Tigers comeback

The Tigers would take their first lead of the series in the eighth inning when the Gators were just five outs away from finishing the weekend sweep. Greg Deichmann singled and with one out, Josh Smith hit a two run homer. Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch and Beau Jordan also hit a two-run homer off of Frank Rubio to tie the game. Another LSU batter was hit by a pitch and Cole Freeman would follow with a two run homer to give the Tigers an 8-6 lead. The Gators went through five pitchers in the inning.

LSU would continue to make connections at the plate in the ninth. Deichmann lead off the inning with a double and Watson laid down a bunt that Florida pitcher Tyler Dyson threw away down the first base line allowing Deichmann to cross the plate for a 9-6 lead as Watson raced to third. He would score on a Josh Smith sacrifice fly to close the scoring.

Moving Forward

Florida is now 16-9 overall and 2-4 in the SEC and its next game is Tuesday in Jacksonville as the Gators will face FSU for the second time this season.