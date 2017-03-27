Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Men’s Swimming & Diving Finish Third Nationally
The NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships will take place at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis

Gators Men’s Swimming & Diving Finish Third Nationally

Daniel Gillman March 27, 2017 Feature Sports News, Gator Swimming and Diving, SEC 16 Views

Four national titles aided the Florida Gators men’s swimming and diving team to an overall third at the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The events took place this past weekend in the IU Natatorium. Florida, led by Gregg Troy, scored 294.5 points over the four-day meet, which matches their best team finish under coach Troy, but was short of the champion Texas’ unbelievable 542 points. The Gators finished third last season and at the 2014 NCAA Championships.

Caleb Dressel, the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year and Olympic gold medalist, took home three national titles: 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly.

Dressel shared the honor of CSCAA Swimmer of the Year as a sophomore one year ago, but reins alone after a remarkable calendar year for the Gator.

Coach Troy had nothing but great things to say about Caleb Dressel.

Junior Mark Szaranek claimed the 200 IM for Florida, and took five of Florida’s 32 All-American honors this past weekend.

With six national titles, Dressel is second in the Florida all-time category, only to another gold medalist and Caleb’s teammate in Rio, Ryan Lochte, who won seven championships at Florida.

Tying Dressel with seven All-American honors is Jan Switkowski, a junior from Poland and Virginia Tech transfer. Switkowski helped set a new school record in the 200, 400, and 800 free relay.

Troy was extremely impressed with the transfer’s weekend.

Record Breaking Performance

Florida headed into NCAA’s ranked fifth, and finished third, breaking seven school records. NCAA, American, and US Open records were also set from Dressel in both the 100 fly and 100 free.

This season signifies Florida’s 41st top-10 finish all-time. Gregg Troy has led the Gators to a top 10 finish at NCAA’s every year since 2000.

Tags

About Daniel Gillman

Check Also

Gator Baseball Loses Series Finale To LSU

The Gator baseball team (16-9, 2-4 SEC) had a comfortable lead on the LSU Tigers (18-7 …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties