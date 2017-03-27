Home / Feature Sports News / Gator Women’s Tennis Finds Winning Ways Again Through Road Victories
Florida Gators Women's Tennis Head Coach Roland Thornqvist [Mandatory Credit: FloridaGators.com]

Gator Women’s Tennis Finds Winning Ways Again Through Road Victories

Stephen Cabrera March 27, 2017 Feature Sports News, Gator Tennis 18 Views

The Florida Gators women’s tennis team, led by head coach Roland Thornqvist, continues its winning ways.

The No. 1 ranked team in the nation secured two road victories this weekend against Arkansas and Missouri. The team is now 16-1 this season.

Gators Win at Arkansas

Firstly, the team would begin their road weekend with a match at Arkansas.They would come out on top after an exciting 4-3 victory from Fayetteville on Friday.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This match was one that Thornqvist describes as the team simply being able to escape.He credits the victory to the focus from junior Brooke Austin in the tie-breaker round of the last singles match.She would face Arkansas’ Giulia Pairone, with the final score being 6-4, 1-6, and 7-6 to close the match.

This match at Arkansas will be remembered in the history books for one player.

Belinda Woolcock would secure singles victory no. 99 in her career against Arkansas last weekend. Her win would come after getting the tie-breaker in set three (6-4 and 7-6), stamping her place in history.

Woolcock was closing in on win no. 100, which would make her the first to do so since former player Brianna Morgan reached the mark last season.

Victories for the Gators would also include those from Josie Kuhlman (6-1 and 6-3), as she defeated the Razorbacks’ Leolia Jeanjean.

Momentum Continues in Missouri

The road trip was far from over for the team. The next obstacle in remaining the standard in NCAA Women’s Tennis this year were the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators would extend their streak to three wins, now 16-1 on the season.This game would be a little easier for the team, scoring a 4-0 victory in Columbia, MO.

Secondly, this game would see more history being made. Woolcock secured win no. 100 in her career on Sunday.

Woolcock would pair with Kuhlman to defeat Missouri’s Clare Raley and Kadi Fauble, 6-2. The senior would also secure a singles victory, 6-1 and 7-6, against Bea Machado Santos.

She now joins Morgan on the list of players to reach 100 total wins in their collegiate careers.

Other players with impressive performances for Florida included a 6-2, 6-2 win for Anna Danillina and a 2-2 match, which did not finish, from Spencer Liang.

Mandatory Credit – FloridaGators.com

Looking Ahead

The team now looks ahead to a showdown with Alabama on Mar. 31.

Matchday for the Gators against Alabama is set to start at 5 p.m. This game serves as the start of a four-game home stretch in Gainesville, which is welcomed by Thornqvist.

This home stretch will feature important games against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

Follow the team on Twitter for more updates and the Florida Gators website for game day information and live updates on each match.

About Stephen Cabrera

Stephen Cabrera is a current University of Florida Journalism student and fan of football, basketball, mixed martial arts and professional wrestling.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Stanford’s Road to the Final Four

Recap: Stanford-Notre Dame In the last seconds of the game, both Stanford and Notre Dame’s …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties