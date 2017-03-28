Gators Softball Misses Sweep Against Auburn

The Florida Gator softball team went for a series sweep over Auburn on Monday at home but it was not to be as the Tigers escape with a 1-0 win. The win was the first for Auburn in Gainesville in 11 years.

Florida’s Pitching

Delanie Gourley opened with a one-two-three inning. Gourley commanded the circle Monday night and performed well under pressure even when Auburn had runners on base. The only run given up by Gourley was from a solo home run, only the second homer given up by Florida pitching all year long. Gourley says positives can be taken from the loss.

T7 | Gourley with another two STRIKEOUT inning and she how has 10 in the game! — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 28, 2017

Auburn Strategy

Kendall Veach’s home run was the first for Auburn in conference play this season. Veach also leads the Tigers in home runs with eight and Gourley says it was just a missed pitch on her end. The Gators struggled offensively against pitcher Kaylee Carlson; in fact the Gators did not get a hit until Jaimie Hoover’s base knock in the fourth inning. Auburn was hoping for a good pitching performance to keep the game close and that’s exactly what they got from Carlson.

B3 | Jaimie Hoover gives the #Gators their 1st hit of the evening against Carlson and the Tigers. #Gators still trail 1-0 heading to the T4 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 27, 2017

Carlson didn’t have as many strikeouts as Gourley but still kept herself competitive in the circle. Despite having just four strikeouts on the night, Gator coach Tim Walton says the Tigers had great pitching that kept his hitters off balance.

What’s Ahead

Florida’s 21 game winning streak is now by the boards but overall the Gators are 29-2 and 7-1 in SEC play while the Tigers improve to 28-5 and to 3-3 in league play. Next up Florida will play Bethune Cookman on Wednesday in a non-conference game at home.