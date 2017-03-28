Home / College Softball / Softball Coach Tim Walton Involved In Confrontation With Auburn Player After Loss; Releases Statement
Courtesy: ESPN.com

Softball Coach Tim Walton Involved In Confrontation With Auburn Player After Loss; Releases Statement

Alexis Geffin March 28, 2017 College Softball, Gator Softball 504 Views

UPDATE: Softball head coach Tim Walton released this statement regarding the incident:

ORIGINAL STORY

The drama continued to unfold after the No. 2 Florida Gator softball team fell to No. 4 Auburn 1-0 Monday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators had their 21-game win streak snapped in the final game of a three-game series with the Tigers and there wasn’t much sportsmanship after the contest.

An unusual incident unraveled during the postgame handshake line. Video shows Florida head coach Tim Walton raising his hand to hive-five the Auburn players. When Walton got to Tiger senior Haley Fagan, she had her hands down.

The clip shows Walton slightly bumping Fagan’s shoulder with his forearm, which appears to push her back. Fagan responded by turning around and pushing Walton with one hand in the back before the two engaged in a heated exchange of words.

Fagan’s teammates eventually restrained her as she continued screaming at Walton.

Bad Blood

There is a long history between Walton and the Fagan family. Fagan’s two older sisters, Kasey and Sami, are former Gators. Kasey and Sami, along with another Gator softball player, were released from the program after controversial suspensions, just hours before the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

To this point, there has been no comment from the administration at Auburn or Florida concerning the altercation.

Tags

About Alexis Geffin

Check Also

No.2 Gator Softball Defeats USF Bulls

The Florida softball team (27-1, 5-0 SEC) continues to dominate opponents this season as on …

  • Charles Dana Hall

    The coach is a blatant, outright liar in this situation. He intentionally pushed the young woman in the shoulder. It was not an innocent mistake as he is attempting to sell by saying that “I should have paid closer attention and did not intend to upset her.”

    I call BS! He was simply pissed off that she disrespected him by refusing to give a high five and reacted by intentionally pushing her in the shoulder. A push + a lie = fireable offense! Perhaps Mr. Fagan, former NFL player, should have a closed door “conversation” with the coach!

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties