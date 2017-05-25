Let’s Make the NFL Fun Again!

The notorious “No Fun League” might be somewhat fun now.

At the NFL Spring League Meeting, NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell announced six rule changes to the game, but one stood out among the rest. TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATIONS ARE BACK… sort of.

So long are the days of Chad Ochocinco’s golf put celebration and Terrell Owens signing a football with a sharpie he hid in his sock after scoring, but now new stars have the chance to shine.

Legal Celebrations:

Using the football as a prop

Group celebrations

Choreographed dancing (as long as it doesn’t go too long.. cc: Odell Beckham Jr.)

Going to the ground to make a snow angel

Still Illegal Celebrations:

Twerking (Thanks Antonio Brown)

Slam dunking the football on the goalpost

Shooting a fake bow-and-arrow

What is and isn't allowed under the NFL's celebration rules? For starters, this is not allowed. Damn shame. https://t.co/kKa6YH4pOI pic.twitter.com/w3LlhSh6el — Complex (@Complex) May 24, 2017

The Numbers Don’t Lie

In 2016 a total of 29 penalties were called during touchdown celebrations resulting in grand total of $310,301 worth of fines levied against the players responsible.

Goodell says this rule change comes after discussing with players, coaches, and fans on how to make the game more enjoyable. This was an opportunity to begin peeling back the layers of how serious the game has become and the league jumped on it. Goodell also went on to add that this is giving players the freedom to express their joy and individuality.

