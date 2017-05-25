Let’s Make the NFL Fun Again!

The notorious “No Fun League” might be somewhat fun now.
At the NFL Spring League Meeting, NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell announced six rule changes to the game, but one stood out among the rest. TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATIONS ARE BACK… sort of.
So long are the days of Chad Ochocinco’s golf put celebration and Terrell Owens signing a football with a sharpie he hid in his sock after scoring, but now new stars have the chance to shine.
Legal Celebrations:
- Using the football as a prop
- Group celebrations
- Choreographed dancing (as long as it doesn’t go too long.. cc: Odell Beckham Jr.)
- Going to the ground to make a snow angel
Still Illegal Celebrations:
- Twerking (Thanks Antonio Brown)
- Slam dunking the football on the goalpost
- Shooting a fake bow-and-arrow
What is and isn't allowed under the NFL's celebration rules?
For starters, this is not allowed. Damn shame. https://t.co/kKa6YH4pOI pic.twitter.com/w3LlhSh6el
— Complex (@Complex) May 24, 2017
The Numbers Don’t Lie
In 2016 a total of 29 penalties were called during touchdown celebrations resulting in grand total of $310,301 worth of fines levied against the players responsible.
Goodell says this rule change comes after discussing with players, coaches, and fans on how to make the game more enjoyable. This was an opportunity to begin peeling back the layers of how serious the game has become and the league jumped on it. Goodell also went on to add that this is giving players the freedom to express their joy and individuality.
Other Rule Changes
- Overtime has been shortened from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in the regular season. I predict many more Thursday night ties. Not the favorite rule change of the bunch.
- L.A. Rams will host Super Bowl 2021 due to construction delays on stadium resulting in Tampa Bay getting the rights for Super Bowl 2020.
- NFL teams now allowed to bring two players back from injured reserve; an increase from only allowing one.
- Only one roster cut day, eliminating the 75-man roster for the final preseason game. Teams will go from 90 players to 53 players all at once.