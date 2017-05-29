Florida Baseball Named No. 3 Overall Seed Heading into NCAA Tournament

The Florida Gator baseball team has officially been named the No. 3 overall seed heading into the NCAA tournament. The Gators will be hosting a NCAA Regional at McKethan Stadium for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Florida is one of four SEC teams hosting a NCAA Regional. Here’s a conference by conference breakdown of the 16 hosts.

ACC: 5 (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest)

SEC: 4 (Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and LSU)

Big 12: 2 (TCU and Texas Tech)

Pac-12: 2 (Oregon State and Stanford)

American Athletic: 1 (Houston)

Big West: 1 (Long Beach State)

Conference USA: 1 (Southern Miss)

The top 8 seeds are as follows.

Oregon State North Carolina Florida LSU Texas Tech TCU Louisville Stanford

The entire bracket can be viewed here.

Gainesville Regional

USF, Bethune-Cookman, and Marist are the teams joining Florida in the Gainesville Regional.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL #1 Florida

#2 South Florida

#3 Bethune-Cookman

#4 Marist#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/A0GYG6HFA3 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 29, 2017

USF and Bethune-Cookman are familiar opponents for the Gators. Florida hosted USF earlier in May and lost by a score of 15-10. The last time the Gators faced Bethune-Cookman was in the 2016 Gainesville Regional. Florida won the matchup 9-3.

Florida will be looking to start a run to a third consecutive College World Series. Since 2008, the Gator baseball team has made the NCAA tournament every year and has failed to advance out of their NCAA Regional on only three occasions (2008, 2013 & 2014). Florida holds a 98-69 record all-time in NCAA tournament play.

Action begins on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. when USF takes on Bethune-Cookman. The Gators open up play against Marist later in the day at 7 p.m.