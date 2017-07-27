Home / Feature Sports News / Caeleb Dressel Wins Individudal Gold Medal in FINA Championships
Jun 29, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Caeleb Dressel reacts to winning the mens 100m butterfly during the 2017 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Caeleb Dressel Wins Individudal Gold Medal in FINA Championships

David Street July 27, 2017 Feature Sports News, Gator Swimming and Diving 71 Views

On the fifth day of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, rising Gator senior Caeleb Dressel earned his third gold medal by winning the men’s 100 meter freestyle event.  In all, five Gator swimmers participated in events on Thursday, with Dressel and Liliana Szilagyi swimming in a final.

Dressel Dominates

Dressel got off to a fast start and finished with a time of 47.17, beating the field by 0.7 seconds. The 20-year-old rising senior won Team USA’s first gold medal in the 100 free since Anthony Ervin won it in 2001. Nathan Adrian came in second with 47.87. This was also Dressel’s third gold medal this week; his other two came in the men’s 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay and the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay.

Adrian was impressed with his teammate.

“Anybody who’s followed Caeleb is not surprised by this. They know the sky is absolutely the limit,” the Olympic gold medalist said, according to Karen Rosen of teamusa.org. 

 

Dressel continues to collect medals

Since his swimming career got started in the 2013 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, Dressel has been very successful, winning a total of 11 medals including six gold medals. In addition, he’s had a productive college career. He won the 2015 NCAA championship in the 50-yard freestyle as a freshman, individual titles in the 50 meter and 100 meter freestyle at the 2015 national championships, and broke the American and US Open records in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle at the 2017 NCAA Division I Championships.

 

How other Gators did

Szilagyi of Hungary placed seventh in the women’s 200 meter butterfly final. It’s her best finish in the FINA Championships so far. She finished with a time of 2:07:58 in the race, which is her fastest swim in the 200 fly this week.

Representing New Zealand, Corey Main clinched a spot in the 200 meter backstroke semi-final. It’s his second semi-final of the week. Main finished with a time of 1:58:34 to place 16th overall in the preliminary rounds and swam with a time of 2:01:00 in the semis.

Omar Pinzon of Columbia finished 28th in the field with a time of 2:00:68 and Carlos Omana of Venezuela finished with a time of 2:03:13 to place 35th overall.

 What’s next?

Day 6 prelims start Friday at 3:30 a.m. EST.

Tags

About David Street

Check Also

Former Gator Harrison Bader Slides into the MLB in A Big Way

Could this be the year for Gator baseball and former Gator baseball players to succeed? …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties