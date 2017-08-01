Home / Baseball / Baseball Trade Deadline: Who Has a New Home?

Baseball Trade Deadline: Who Has a New Home?

Marco Martinez August 1, 2017

The Major League Baseball trade deadline ended Monday at 4 pm and teams were active right to the last minute.

Sonny Gray

The New York Yankees now have a new All-Star on their roster. But, it was a risky move. Former Oakland pitcher Sonny Gray finished the 2015 season 14–7 with a 2.73 ERA. Just one year later, Gray landed on the disabled list- twice.

Oakland A’s pitcher Sonny Gray became a New York Yankee an hour before the trade deadline.

He ended the 2016 season with a disappointing record of 5-11 record with a 5.69 ERA. In exchange for Gray, New York gave up injured prospects Dustin Fowler and James Kaprelian. Shortstop Jorge Mateo was also a part of the trade.

A.J Ramos

But, Gray is not the only name pitcher who got traded to a New York team. Former Marlins ace A.J Ramos has a future with the New York Mets. Surprisingly, Ramos was part of a lateral trade. Both the Marlins and the Mets are in the NL East with almost identical records.

MIAMI, FL – JULY 14: AJ Ramos #44 of the Miami Marlins in action during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Marlins Park on July 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Marlins have a record of 49-54 and the Mets are sitting at 48-55. Losing a pitcher of Ramos’ caliber in a tricky season is bold of Miami, especially considering the All-Star was traded for two minor leaguers. Ramos is going to the Mets with a 3.63 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 games in 2017.

Yu Darvish

It’s official. Yu Darvish is no longer a Texas Ranger. In a last-second trade, Darvish got traded to the L.A Dodgers.

May 28, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas was reportedly “confident” in a trade involving their four time All-Star pitcher. But, it almost did not happen.

Darvish has struggled this season but the Dodgers do get a proven starting pitcher for the stretch run.

Trade Deadline Mania

Now that the deadline is over, let’s take a look at the leaderboard to see what teams are the division leaders; the numbers reflect the leads these teams have in their respective divisions.

AL West- Houston Astros (-16)                                           NL West- L.A Dodgers (-14)

AL Central- Cleveland Indians (-2)                                    NL East- Washington Nationals (-13)

AL East- New York Yankees (-0.5)                                     NL Central- Chicago Cubs (-2.5)

 

