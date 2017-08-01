Home / Feature Sports News / Jaguars Training Camp: Albert Retires, Marrone Speaks
May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin (left) and head coach Doug Marrone (right) look on during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue with training camp as they look to bounce back from their 3-13 record from last season.

Albert Retires

Day 4 of training camp provided one of the most surprising developments of the off-season. Left tackle Branden Albert retired at the age of 32, in his first training camp with the team.

The two-time Pro Bowl tackle was acquired in February from the Dolphins for a seventh round pick, with Jacksonville sending tight end Julius Thomas to Miami in a separate trade. Before coming to Jacksonville, Albert played six seasons for the Chiefs and three seasons from the Dolphins.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the decision to retire could cost Albert a decent amount of money.

The decision means that rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson will probably get a starting spot on the offensive line, as he’d been battling for the left tackle spot with Albert.

Marrone Talks

In speaking to the media Monday, head coach Doug Marrone spoke about the current quarterback situation involving Blake Bortles. He said there are areas of his game that he needs to clean up like selling plays better to the defense and making sure “the ball doesn’t go to the other team.”

That comes off the heels of a five-interception performance at practice on Saturday for Bortles where he threw three picks in 11-on-11, and two in 7-on-7.

Marrone will be looking for Bortles to take a step forward in his fourth season in the NFL. In his prior three seasons, Bortles has never completed more than 60 percent of his passes. He’s also never thrown less 16 interceptions in a season. However, in 2015, Bortles did throw for over 4,400 yards and 38 touchdowns, and those are numbers the Jaguars’ coaching staff hopes their quarterback can replicate this season.

The Jaguars kick off their preseason on August 10 when they travel to Foxborough to take on the defending champion Patriots.

