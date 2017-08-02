Dallas Cowboys Look to Continue Success In 2017

After making the playoffs last season, the Dallas Cowboys look to advance to a Super Bowl in 2017. The Cowboys will play in the first NFL preseason game of the year Thursday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Dallas Cowboys

Two rookies stepped up big for Dallas on offense last year. Running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns while also earning first-team All-Pro selection during his rookie season. Dallas has plans to give the ball more to Elliot without getting more play, and quarterback Dak Prescott had some things to say on it. Prescott also had a monster year; the fourth round draft choice from Mississippi State got to start when Tony Romo was injured but he played so well Romo lost his job and he is now in the broadcast booth.

Lindsay Draper brings you through the headlines of today's #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/cS2CRLDmoy — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 1, 2017

Inductees

Aside from the game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will showcase its 2017 class during ceremonies this weekend. Going into the Hall are quarterback Kurt Warner, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, running backs Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive lineman Jason Taylor, defensive back Kenny Easley and kicker Morten Andersen.

Game Information

Thursday’s game will kick off the NFL Preseason with the game beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC.