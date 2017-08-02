Home / College Football / Florida Set For 2017 Gator Football Media Day
Jan 2, 2017; Tampa , FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain speaks to the media while presentint the trophy during a press conference after defeating Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Darwin Patterson August 2, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football, Gator Sports, SEC 28 Views

Finally, football season is nearly upon us and today, the Florida football team will hold its annual Media Day with a little added twist as well.

Today is the first opportunity to hear from the Gator football team ahead of the new season. Head coach Jim McElwain, positional coaches and players will address the media. Official practices get underway tomorrow.   Normally, not a lot of new information is handed out at this event but each year brings something different and we’ll see if any real news comes out of the proceedings today.

Along will previewing the upcoming season, the 2017 uniforms will be revealed. Florida will be wearing the Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform.

Gator Media Schedule

2:30 Head coach Jim McElwain is set to open up media day with a press conference.

3:45-4:45 More than 35 players are scheduled to speak with the media.

4:15-5:00 Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Defensive Coordinator Randy Shannon are scheduled to address the media.

This event is NOT open to the public.

