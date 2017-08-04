Gainesville’s Andrew Miller Placed on 10-Day DL by Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians relieving pitcher Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Cleveland Indians. Miller is set to have an MRI done on his right knee in Cleveland. The injury in his knee has “been bothering him for weeks.”

One Of Our Own

Andrew Miller grew up in our very own city of Gainesville, Florida. He attended and played at Buchholz High School before signing with the University of North Carolina. Miller was then drafted in the first round of the Major League Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Since then, Miller has pitched for the Boston Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Yankees.

Much Needed Rest?

Andrew Miller is currently pitching one of the best seasons of his 11 year career. He has pitched in 48 games this season, allowing only 11 runs with an earned run average of 1.67. He’s also sturck out an impressive 78 hitters in just 54 innings pitched.

While being on a good run this season, his overall performance may just be wearing on his body, resulting in tendonitis in his right knee. Miller believes being put on the 10-day DL was “the right thing to do.” Although Miller is not looking forward to watching his teammates from the dugout, he believes the 10 days will help him get back on track. Miller has noticed more often that it is taking longer and longer to recover as the injury persists. He sees the 10 days off as “a chance to reset.”