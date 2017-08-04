NFL Football Returns as Cowboys Beat Cardinals in HOF Game

NFL Football is back! Last night would see the annual Hall of Fame game with the Dallas Cowboys battling the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason showdown. This game showed what many fans can expect as the 2017 season nears.

Recap

The first quarter would see the start of a possible Arizona victory. Kerwyn Williams would strike first on the board with a five-yard run, putting the Cards up 7-0. The Cardinals offense would not let up as Andre Ellington would extend the lead for Arizona after a five-yard run put the Cards up 13-0.

Arizona would forego a field goal attempt and go for the two-point conversion. Enter Blaine Gabbert, who would get the two-yard run for a successful conversion, putting Arizona further away at 15-0.

Blaine Gabbert keeps it.

And gets the 2-point conversion!@AZCardinals leading 15–0. #AZvsDAL — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2017

Dallas would not go into the second with no points. Thanks to a SportsCenter-worthy catch from tight end Rico Gathers the Cowboys were on the board at 15-7.

The only score from the second quarter would come in the form of a field goal putting Dallas only down by five. The momentum for Dallas would continue as the third quarter would see EZ Nwachukwu score thanks to a 14-yard pass, putting Dallas up 17-15. Arizona would answer that touchdown with the boot of Matt Wile, giving them three points from a 40-yard field goal bringing the score to 18-17.

Matt Wile caps off an 8-play, 48-yard drive with a 40-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/591Ri7wd2Q — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2017

The final score of the game would be what seals the deal for the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Irwin-Hill would once more kick a field goal, this time from 43-yards to bring the Cowboys up 20-18. The field goal was the final score of the game, securing Dallas the victory.

Season Start

The NFL regular season officially kicks off on September 7. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Foxborough to battle the New England Patriots. This game will mark the 2017 premiere of Thursday Night Football on the NFL Network.