Home / College Football / McElwain Addresses Seven Suspended Players During Press Conference
Oct 29, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at EverBank Field. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

McElwain Addresses Seven Suspended Players During Press Conference

Josh LaSelva August 14, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football, SEC 58 Views

Florida Football Head Coach Jim McElwain addressed the suspensions of seven players from his team during a press conference today.

Coach McElwain was quick to say how disappointed he was in the decision making from the seven players, especially with star wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

Callaway’s Off the Field Issues

It has already been a dicey off-season for Callaway after a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. There was a possibility Callaway was going to be suspended for that offense. During the Florida Media Day though, McElwain said he did not anticipate any of his players being held out of the Michigan game.

Twelve days later and here we are.

Freshman Problems

Of the seven players suspended, four of them are freshman

  • DE Jordan Smith
  • LB James Houston
  • LB Ventrell Miller
  • OT Kadeem Telfort

These suspensions will handicap the development for these four freshmen. They will now miss the majority of fall camp and the preparations going into a game day.

Defensive Line Depth

The other two suspensions are junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Richerd Desir-Jones. This will hit the defensive linemen rotational depth the most, as neither are starters.

Coach McElwain did not outright confirm the rumors that all seven were suspended for misusing charge card funds, but in an answer to a question about paying back the money that was effectively taken, Coach McElwain said that paying back for what they took is part of the process.

Taking away something that matters to the players is what McElwain believes is the proper punishment, which for them is the game of football.

Most noteworthy though is that all of the suspended players will miss all team activities from now until the day after the Michigan game.

Tags

About Josh LaSelva

Originally from Ocala, Florida. University of Florida Class of 2017. Avid FIFA player willing to beat anybody. Follow me on Twitter for everything you need to know!

Check Also

Early Takeaways From the Gators First Practice of Fall Camp

On Wednesday, all the offseason build up, speculation and recruiting questions were finally answered thanks …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties