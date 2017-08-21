Home / College Basketball / Billy Donovan Prepares For His Third Season With Oklahoma City
Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan talks in a pregame press conference before the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Houston Rockets in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Winderman August 21, 2017

With the Mike White era fully in swing, Billy Donovan has become more of a memory than a mainstay in present day Gainesville. The former two-time national championship coach is now entering his third season with the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA. Donovan has coached the Thunder to at least 47 wins in each of his first two seasons in OKC. Below, we’ll take a look at the Thunder’s improvement and changes under Donovan. We’ve also included some highlights of Coach Donovan’s interview with Steve Russell on Sportscene with Steve Russell at the bottom of the article.

By The Numbers

  • In each of Billy Donovan’s first two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has ranked 1st in the league in total rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game.
  • Donovan’s teams have ranked 2nd and 11th respectively in his two seasons with Oklahoma City.
  • The Thunder have finished in the top 10 in the NBA in blocks per game in each of the past two seasons.
  • Oklahoma City has finished in the top 13 in the NBA in 2-point percentage in each of the past two seasons.
  • The Thunder have had 3-total All-Star selections under Billy Donovan.
  • Billy Donovan has had 3 All-NBA team selections during his tenure with the Thunder.
  • Russell Westbrook was named MVP under Billy Donovan during the 2016-2017 season.
  • The Thunder have gone 102-62 (62.2 W-L%) during the regular season and 12-11 (52.2 W-L%) during the playoffs under Billy Donovan.
  • Oklahoma City ranked 1st in points in the paint per game, 3rd in fast-break points per game, 5th in second chance points per game, 6th in contested shots per game and 10th in defensive rating during the 2016-2017 NBA season.
    May 30, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan (left) instructs guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 96-88. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

