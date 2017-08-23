Home / Gator Men's Golf / Gator Alum Fred Ridley Named Augusta National Chairman
Apr 6, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Fred Ridley hits his tee shot on the 4th tee during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Gator Alum Fred Ridley Named Augusta National Chairman

joeylevy August 23, 2017 Gator Men's Golf, Golf 90 Views

Former Florida Gator golfer Fred Ridley will become the Augusta National Chairman when current chairman Billy Payne steps down.

Passing the Torch

Billy Payne is retiring after 11 years of holding the Augusta National Chairman position. Payne was a successful and well-liked Chairman, but will step down in order to give someone else an opportunity to build on his legacy and continue the growth of Augusta National. For Payne, it’s his time to move on. After announcing his retirement, he said, “I retire knowing it is simply the right thing to do — and at the right moment — to open the door and invite someone new to be called upon to lead.”

Payne is confident that Fred Ridley is that right person to follow his legacy. When talking about Ridley, his successor, Payne expressed extreme confidence that Ridley is the right man for the job. He referred to him as “immensely qualified” and a “wonderful human being.”

Billy Payne’s career as chairman might be hard to follow, but Fred Ridley is up for the job.

 

Ridley’s Resume

Prior to being named the new chairman, Ridley held several important positions in golf over the years. He was the first named member the United States Golf Association’s committee in 1994. Ridley then served as the USGA’s president from 2004-2005. He has also been the chairman of the Masters competition committee since 2007.

In the 2013 Masters, Ridley made headlines when he made a controversial ruling regarding a Tiger Woods hit that landed in a pond after hitting a flagpole. Ridley ruled to not disqualify Woods from the tournament.  Ridley, who graduated from the University of Florida in 1974, and Stetson College in 1977, works as a business lawyer and is a partner at an international law firm. Fred Ridley is bringing experience from the golf world as well as the business world to the job.

 

Ridley’s Playing Career and What’s Next

Ridley was a three-time letterman for the Florida golf team in the early 1970s. He served as an alternate for the 1973 team that won the national championship, and he also won the 1975 U.S Amateur Cup. In the 1976, 1977, and 1978, he competed in both the Masters and in the 1976 U.S Open. Ridley also played on a winning U.S team in the 1977 Walker Cup and served as the Walker Cup team captain in both 1987 and 1989.

Fred Ridley officially becomes Augusta National Chairman on October 16th.

 

About joeylevy

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Oak Hall Takes on Florida School for the Deaf Tonight

High school football is back. Oak Hall will kick off the season tonight in their …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties