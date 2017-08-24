High School Football Preview: Buchholz Bobcats vs. Eastside Rams

High school football is officially back in action and is causing up a storm right here in Gainesville, FL. The Buchholz Bobcats will be facing off against the Eastside Rams on Friday, August 25 to start the season.

BUCHHOLZ BOBCATS

The Bobcats are coming off of a successful season, finishing at 8-3 and achieving the District 3 title in 2016. They’re looking to start off the year the same way they did in their previous season, with a 51-0 win over the Rams.

Head coach Mark Whittemore will begin his sixth season with the team this year and has a great amount of confidence going forward into this season.

Unfortunately, the Bobcats have lost 35 seniors this past season and it was their most in a class since their 2000 season. Their upside is that in the following year they had one of their best seasons and finished with a record of 12-1.

“We’re looking on that side of history as the 2017 puzzle piece.” said Whittemore.

EASTSIDE RAMS

There’s no doubt that the Rams have had some difficulty in the past couple of years. They’ve only tallied two wins in the past two seasons but are looking to change the culture this season.

Head coach Ceddrick Daniels begins his third season leading the team and believes his sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson can lead the team to a winning season. Daniels says that starting successfully is not always what happens but never giving up is the key component to a successful season.

Daniels mentions one of the biggest differences in this year’s team is depth. Almost every position has a backup that is fighting and trying to prove themselves at every practice to move up to a starting spot.

PREDICTION

Daniels and the Rams are looking for revenge in the season opener against Whittemore and the Bobcats, but will have a hard time against Buchholz’ strong defense. The Bobcats allowed only 12 points per game last season.