College Football Returns

As summer winds down, and students return to school for another year, a new season in college returns this weekend: Football.

The Excitement

The hype of college football has been intense as schools prepare to kick off their seasons. Fans and official sports accounts took to Twitter, and other social media outlets, to express their excitement.

College Football Influence on Campus

College football influence on campus culture varies from school to school, but that has only intrigued Barstool Sports more. The popular satirical sports blog has taken a particular interest in what college life is like during football season.

This year will be the third year of Barstool U. However, the show is taking a new approach by extending itself to a new social media platform, Snapchat.

It’s the third year Barstool is making the series—in the past, Barstool posted the show on its website—but this is the first time the publisher is making content for a third party.

The series will launch on Sept. 8. More details about the show and why they decided to use Snapchat can be found in an article written by Lauren Johnson.

Florida Gators: Season and Quarterback Battle

With a little more than a week until their season opener, a huge question that has been surrounding the Florida Gators football program is: who will be the starting quarterback?

According to an article written by Scott Carter on August 23, head football coach Jim McElwain said, “I’m not naming a starter right now.”

Currently the competition for the starting position is between Luke Del Rio, redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks, and Malik Zaire, a new addition to the football team. Del Rio was last year’s season-opening starting quarterback.

The Gators season-opener is on September 2nd, in Arlington, Texas. Florida will take on the Michigan Wolverines. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.