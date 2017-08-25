Mayweather-McGregor Preview

It is almost here. Tomorrow, college football returns, but it will be second fiddle to the main event — every sports fan will be counting down the time until the Mayweather-McGregor fight. We have watched chaotic press conference after chaotic press conference between the two fighters, hung on every ridiculous statement uttered, and tomorrow night, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will put their money where their mouth is.

Final Press Conference

On August 23, the fighters had their final press conference before the big day on August 26. It was not quite the same intensity as the world tour the two fighters held over the course of the last month. In fact, the biggest surprise was Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather seemed more subdued than usual and very focused on Saturday’s fight. His time at the podium did not involve as much trash talk as usual. Mayweather actually took the time to call Mcgregor a stand-up guy and a tough competitor.

Mcgregor, on the other hand, was still taking jabs at Mayweather. The 29-year-old Irishman will look to deal 40-year-old Mayweather his first loss since the semifinals of the 1996 Olympics (when Mayweather was an amateur fighter). Mayweather, as we all know, will try to keep his record spotless and potentially finish his professional career at a perfect 50-0.

Fight Details

Date: Saturday, August 26

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)