Weekend Preview: Gators Soccer Hosts Stanford and Syracuse

The 8th-ranked Gators Soccer team hosts top-ranked Stanford tonight at Donald R. Dizney stadium. Stanford has not made the trip to Gainesville since 2001. Match time is set for 5 PM.

Florida

Last weekend, the Gators kicked off the new season with a couple of wins. The Gators first defeated Florida Atlantic University 1-0 at the FAU stadium after going to overtime on Aug. 18. In the 96th minute, redshirt senior Gabby Seiler’s penalty kick brought UF to victory over the Owls.

The Gators won 5-0 over Troy, making their record 2-0. Florida is now 20-2-1 all-time for home openers. Five different players scored a goal during the match. Those players include: Deanne Rose, Brittney Bennett, Parker Roberts, and Tess Sapone each scoring their first Gator goal, in addition to Gabby Seiler scoring her second goal of the weekend. The Gators hope to extend their winning streak to 3-0 tonight against Stanford.

Stanford

Both teams are 2-0 in the new season. Tonight, Stanford will be added as the fourth team to bring a No. 1 ranking to Gainesville. The Gators record for previous games versus a top-ranked team is 1-1-1. This is the fourth consecutive matchup where both teams play as top-10 teams. SU holds a 4-0-1 all-time record against the Gators. The Florida and Stanford match-up has gone to overtime four times in the past, including the last three games. Last year, the Cardinals defeated the Gators 1-0 in overtime.

On August 8th, the Pac-12 Conference poll revealed that the Cardinals are picked to repeat at Pac-12 champions. Last year the Cardinals had a record of 18-2-1 in the 2016 season. The team went on to win the Pac-12 with a 10-1 record.

Stanford started this season with two shutouts. Last week, the Cardinals defeated Marquette 4-0, and then went on to beat Wisconsin 5-0. Stanford currently shares the number one spot with West Virginia.

Syracuse

Florida will on take on Syracuse at Donald R. Dizney Stadium Sunday, Aug. 27. The match is set for 7 PM.