Gator Volleyball defeat No. 5 Nebraska for second straight upset this weekend

The No.12 Florida Gators played a stellar volleyball performance taking down No.5 Nebraska after a far from pretty back and forth matchup. When the Gators forced a fifth set, the crowd knew that the Gators would win it all. The Gators took away a second consecutive victory over the CornHuskers, capping the two- day VERT Challenge taking down No. 1 University of Texas on Friday and No.5 University of Nebraska on Sunday. This is the first time in program history that the Gators won consecutive matches against top- five opponents.

The Gators appreciated all the fans coming out and supporting them with their season opener with the first time playing in the new O’Connell Center.

What an opening weekend!! 🔥🔥 Florida fights strong and outlasts #5 Nebraska in 5 sets! #ALLtheHighlights pic.twitter.com/LTVzyPiWPM — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 27, 2017

The Matchup

The Gators played a great defensive matchup holding Nebraska to a .155 hitting percentage. The offense struggled to finish with a .214 clip but in the fifth set, Florida hit. 455 courtesy of three- time All American Rhamat Alhassan and sophomore middle blocker Rachel Kramer, combined scored eight kills on nine attacks.

Kramer also scored a career-high of 20 kills and a hit a remarkable .679. Kramer also had three block assists and a career- best of 21.5 points. Against Texas, Kramer had 11 kills and 13. 5 points. VERT Challenge named her the Most Valuable Player of series.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/901601156769628160

Defensively, senior Carli Snyder gave a career- high performance of 27 digs, giving her 47 in total for the two matches this weekend. Senior Caroline Knop finished the matchup with 17 digs and six assists, while redshirt Junior Allie Monserez logged a career- best of 20 digs and racked up 41 assists for a double- double.

Coach Mary Wise is very proud of her team for starting the season strong and has high hopes for the season ahead.

Up next

Florida travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the SEC-ACC Challenge this Saturday (Sep. 2) and Sunday (Sep. 3) to take on North Carolina State and No.11 University of North Carolina in a pair of 8:30 p.m. matches.