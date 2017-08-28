Blake Bortles Keeps the Jaguars Starting Job

Jaguars fans now know who their starter will be for the 2017 season. Are they happy with it? Most likely not. Ask some of them, and they would have much rather have seen Colin Kapernick or even Chad Henne over the former UCF quarterback. But for some, this season has promises of playoffs and persistence with Bortles claiming his spot.

Bortles vs. Henne

After riding the bench during the third preseason game, fans were wondering if they would be seeing a different quarterback starting September 10. The team threw in second-string signal caller Henne to see what he could do. Henne went 8 of 14 for 73 yards. He also got sacked three times while the first-team offense was up. Bortles completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone seems less than optimistic about the matter. Coach Marrone referred to Bortles as “the best we’ve got” in many occasions.

Marrone has to be under tremendous pressure, especially after taking over for Gus Bradley. Don’t forget about the high expectations from owner Shad Khan and the fans. If something doesn’t happen for the franchise soon, trouble could be on the way.

Marrone gave some insight on exactly how he made his decision.

Bortles’ Hopes

Bortles hopes his position as the starter is permanent. But coach Marrone may have other ideas. Rumor has it that he is only guaranteed to start for the first game. The rest of the season is up for grabs.

Bortles says that he’s not always in control of what happens.

After going 3-13 last season, the team and it’s fans are looking for the best person to lead them in the right direction. The last time the Jags saw the playoffs was in the 2007 season in the wildcard spot. 10 years later, at least a playoff appearance is long overdue. The season opener against the Houston Texans should be a tough game for the Jags, Houston lead their division last year. The Jags may not be starting with a new quarterback, but there’s always hope that this season will be better than the last.