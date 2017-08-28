Gator Soccer Defeats Syracuse

After defeating the number one team in the nation on Friday, the Florida Gator soccer team was able to build off this momentum to defeat Syracuse, 2-1 Sunday night at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. As a result, the Gator record improved to 4-0, the first time since 2010 the Gators have started the year 4-0.

Goals

With their earliest goal of the season, Florida took the lead early in the game with a goal in the eighth minute. Gabby Seiler made the goal off of a penalty kick after a Syracuse player was penalized for a hand ball. Despite making the goal in the first half, Seiler said the team really wanted to put the pressure on Syracuse and come on strong in the second half.

It was not long after Florida’s first goal that Syracuse tied the game. Syracuse’s Sydney Brackett scored in the 24th minute by tapping in a six yard one touch shot.

The third and final goal of the evening was made by Parker Roberts during the 57th minute. The goal was assisted by Briana Solis, who registered her third assist of the season Sunday night. Solis’ center pass was picked up by Roberts, whose shot hit the post corner and bounced in. Roberts said the team kept to their tactics by playing one-two touch and switching the ball to ensure their win.

4⃣-0⃣ to start the season after a 2⃣-1⃣ win over Syracuse! Here are all the highlights from the win tonight! ⚽️🐊👏🏽🎉#GoGators #TheGatorWay pic.twitter.com/mPlSV5gwrL — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2017

Gator coach Becky Burleigh was worried their upset against Stanford was going to affect how her athletes played Sunday night; she’s just thankful they won the game.

Florida is currently ranked eighth in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Up Next

The Gators will head to Seattle for the Huskie/Nike Invitational, where they will face the Washington Huskies on Friday night and the Portland Pilots on Sunday. The Washington match up will air live on the Pac-12 Network at 11 p.m. You can also listen to coverage of the Portland game on 98.1 FM 850 AM WRUF.