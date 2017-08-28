Home / Miami Dolphins / Jay Cutler Adjusting in Miami
Aug 24, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off to running back Jay Ajayi (23) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Cutler Adjusting in Miami

Victoria Rossman August 28, 2017 Miami Dolphins, NFL 99 Views

The Miami Dolphins have been adjusting to their new starting quarterback, Jay Cutler. Cutler signed with the Dolphins on August 6, in the wake of Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending knee injury. Cutler’s previous relationship with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made Miami appealing enough for him to end his brief retirement.

Cutler and Gase

Jay Cutler is already familiar with Dolphins’ head coach Adam Gase. Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Bears during Cutler’s 2015 season in Chicago. In that time, Cutler had one of his career-best seasons, throwing a completion rate of 64.4%. Cutler had his second-best interception rate that season as well. Dolphins fans are hoping to see similar numbers from Cutler as he works under Gase this year.

Adjusting to Offense

Cutler has been making adjustments as he gets used to playing with Miami’s offense. Cutler is connecting well and often with wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker has been targeted consistently throughout the preseason, and it appears he will remain a target throughout the regular season. Parker has performed well with Cutler and had a particularly incredible performance against the Eagles last week.

With all the time Parker has been seeing, wide receiver Jarvis Landry has seen less action, but will still play a critical role for this Miami offense. Landry has a career average of 10.6 yards per catch, while Parker has a career average of 15.1 yards per catch. Cutler seems to gravitate more towards Parker, so this could potentially be the reason behind it. Jay Ajayi has also been having a stellar preseason and is an important player for Cutler to get familiar with.

Getting Familiar in Miami

Cutler feels he has become familiar with Miami. He feels he is now comfortable with the offense. The Dolphins have had joint practices with Philadelphia, which Cutler said has helped him adjust to more game-like situations.

Miami will play their final preseason game this Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings. The regular season begins Sunday, September 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tags

About Victoria Rossman

Born and raised at the ballpark! Typically quiet- until it comes to sports. I'm a South Florida native with a passion for baseball nearly as strong as my faith. Grew up in garnet + gold, turned out sporting orange + blue. Likely to be found with a camera. And yes, I take food pictures.

Check Also

Is It Josh Hammond Time For The Gators?

Gator Football Head Coach Jim McElwain’s task to decide who will start at the wide-receiving …

  • Scott Wallace

    I know just ignore what Gase said. How about Gase is going to spread the field vertically and horizontally because teams are rolling their coverage to Landry and Ajayi and we want the linebackers spread and no way they drop another safety down in the box. Also safeties will back up. The targeting of Parker and Stills is to open it up for Landry and Ajayi. But instead let’s just say it’s J Cutler being selfish.

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties