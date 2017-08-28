Jay Cutler Adjusting in Miami

The Miami Dolphins have been adjusting to their new starting quarterback, Jay Cutler. Cutler signed with the Dolphins on August 6, in the wake of Ryan Tannehill’s season-ending knee injury. Cutler’s previous relationship with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made Miami appealing enough for him to end his brief retirement.

Cutler and Gase

Jay Cutler is already familiar with Dolphins’ head coach Adam Gase. Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Bears during Cutler’s 2015 season in Chicago. In that time, Cutler had one of his career-best seasons, throwing a completion rate of 64.4%. Cutler had his second-best interception rate that season as well. Dolphins fans are hoping to see similar numbers from Cutler as he works under Gase this year.

Adjusting to Offense

Cutler has been making adjustments as he gets used to playing with Miami’s offense. Cutler is connecting well and often with wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker has been targeted consistently throughout the preseason, and it appears he will remain a target throughout the regular season. Parker has performed well with Cutler and had a particularly incredible performance against the Eagles last week.

.@DeVanteParker11 is a BEAST Cutler ➡️ Parker = 72 yards pic.twitter.com/X59SThgFO0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2017

With all the time Parker has been seeing, wide receiver Jarvis Landry has seen less action, but will still play a critical role for this Miami offense. Landry has a career average of 10.6 yards per catch, while Parker has a career average of 15.1 yards per catch. Cutler seems to gravitate more towards Parker, so this could potentially be the reason behind it. Jay Ajayi has also been having a stellar preseason and is an important player for Cutler to get familiar with.

Getting Familiar in Miami

Cutler feels he has become familiar with Miami. He feels he is now comfortable with the offense. The Dolphins have had joint practices with Philadelphia, which Cutler said has helped him adjust to more game-like situations.

Miami will play their final preseason game this Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings. The regular season begins Sunday, September 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.