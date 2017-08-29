Rays Start Off Three-Game Series With A Great Win

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Rays (66-67) locked in a win against the Kansas City Royals (64-66), 12-0.

Not much to say other than good team win. #RaysWin RECAP // https://t.co/JGNzmL8oZu pic.twitter.com/MgwbLxtnET — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 29, 2017

Game Recap

The Rays came out to play a fantastic ball game Monday night.

Last night was an important game for the Rays. Tampa Bay moved ahead of Kansas City by half game in the American League Wild Card race. They are now just two and half games away from the Minnesota Twins for the second spot.

Recently, Tampa Bay rookie, Austin Pruitt, has been a strong backbone for the Rays’ struggling offense. Pruitt pitched six strong innings, with only giving up one hit and one walk while striking out six. Right-Handed pitcher for the Rays, Matt Andriese had a great comeback in his return to the team by throwing three shutout innings. Andriese was on the diabled list due to a hip injury.

.@RaysBaseball pitcher Matt Andriese celebrated his 28th birthday Monday night by throwing three shutout innings in his return to the team. pic.twitter.com/X3kW0tfFa2 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 29, 2017

Also coming in clutch Monday night, Lucas Duda had a great moment when he belted a three-run home run. During a six-run third-inning, Wilson Ramos also gave a two-run shot. On top of all of this, Logan Morrison added his 32nd three-run shot in the final inning of the game.

Rays manager, Kevin Cash said in a post-game interview, “Kind of nice to give ourselves some breathing room for a change. A lot of tight ballgames.”

Kansas City’s Losing Streak

The Royals are in a tough spot right now: Kansas City has lost their fifth straight game and have been shut-out in 43 straight innings. This is the longest streak for any Major League Baseball team in almost 50 years since the mound was lowered back in 1968.

“What I gauge is the energy on the club. So you’re looking at the energy the club has, the fight, the intensity, and is everybody playing hard and giving their best effort. And when I sit and look at this group there isn’t a guy who isn’t fighting his tail off. We’re just not having success right now.” – Ned Yost, Kansas City Royals Manager

What’s Next for the Rays

The Rays will continue their three game series against the Royals tonight at 8:15.