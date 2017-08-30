No. 3 Gator Volleyball Heading to Puerto Rico

The Gator volleyball team is heading to Puerto Rico this weekend for the SEC-ACC Challenge. The team is coming to the tournament after beating No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Nebraska this past weekend. Now ranked No. 3 the team is ready to take on NC State and North Carolina.

Preview of the Game

Since last week, the Gators rose nine spots on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll. However, the Gators still have a tough weekend ahead of them. Head Coach Mary Wise says it’s going to be challenging tournament without home court advantage.

Shout-out to the #GatorNation for being the largest @NCAAVolleyball crowd in 🇺🇸 last week! 7⃣5⃣2⃣3⃣ – a new standalone 🐊🐊🏐 record #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/3ILJmFquCZ — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 29, 2017

The two consecutive wins over top-five opponents gives Coach Wise a sense on what the team can work on for the upcoming tournament.

Sophomore middle blocker Rachael Kramer and senior outside hitter Carli Snyder received Southeastern Conference weekly honors Monday.

Kramer tallied 31 kills, including a career-high 20 against No. 5 Nebraska, and hit .549 in Florida’s victories over No. 1 Texas.

ICYMI: ✌️awards for @Rachael5Kramer, and some more recognition for Gator Nation by @espnWhttps://t.co/hUFRv6t06p — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 30, 2017

Snyder totaled 47 digs in both games, giving her a league-leading average of 5.22 digs per set, according to Florida Gator Athletics. Kramer says it’s her team that has enabled her to succeed.

Coming into this weekend with awards and a higher ranking, Kramer says they have to treat all matches with respect and determination.

The first game will be held on Saturday against unranked NC State. On Sunday, the Gators will then take on 16th-ranked North Carolina. Both matches will start at 8:30 P.M.